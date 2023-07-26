Secret Invasion season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot and news

What is the Secret Invasion season 2 release date? Or, more importantly, will there be a Secret Invasion season 2? The series finished its run on July 26, 2023, but did leave the door open to more stories.

Let’s investigate the Marvel Cinematic Unvierse‘s potential for a second chapter of this Nick Fury story and find out if we can expect to see the Disney Plus show‘s Super-Skrulls in new movies.

This is what we think about a Secret Invasion season 2 release date, as well as who might be in the Marvel series‘ cast going forward. Spoilers for season 1 ahead!

Secret Invasion season 2 release date speculation

There is no Secret Invasion season 2 release date because the show was pitched as a mini-series. If Disney decides to make more, we’d expect to wait until at least 2025.

Honestly, we don’t think we need any more of this. As discussed in our Secret Invasion episode 6 recap, the story petered out, and there are probably more interesting ways to explore the Skrulls in the MCU now.

Secret Invasion season 2 cast speculation

Secret Invasion season 2 will likely have Olivia Colman’s Sonya and Emilia Clarke’s G’iah leading the cast.

Nick and Varra left for space in the finale, and Sonya tracked down the newly amped-up G’iah near the end of the episode. The two seemed to enter into a transactional alliance. These are two big-name actresses, and Emilia Clarke’s character now has almost every Avengers’ abilities. We’d be shocked if a season 2 was greenlit, but we’d be more shocked if it was greenlit and didn’t pass the baton to them.

Here is the potential Secret Invasion season 2 cast list:

Emilia Clarke as G’iah

Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Charlayne Woodard as Varra Fury

Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes

Dermot Mulroney as President Ritson

Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross

What is Secret Invasion season 2 about?

Secret Invasion season 2 will probably follow G’iah and Sonya as they partner up to fight against the unfair treatment of Skrulls in the US. And, of course, we’d check in with Nick Fury, too.

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury was well explored in season 1, and his story naturally pointed back to working with Captain Marvel at the end of the series. We would like to see him show up if this ever happened, but we also think some fresh faces are needed.

Ritson would also probably be around, causing more harm than good, so we’d likely see what G’iah and Sonya’s team-up would look like in practice. We imagine it would involve keeping Skrulls underground and protected while G’iah runs ops for Sonya. But saying all of this, there is no season 2 official plot as of yet because the series hasn’t planned another chapter.

Is there a Secret Invasion season 2 trailer?

There’s no Secret Invasion season 2 trailer because a second season has not been announced.

If Disney decided to do more, we’d expect a trailer to drop a while before the premiere. In the meantime, we have the studio’s ‘Best of Marvel at SDCC 2023’ video above. It features a very good girl from the Guardians of the Galaxy cast.

Where can I watch Secret Invasion season 2?

If a season 2 of Secret Invasion ever came to fruition, you can bet it would stream on Disney Plus exclusively.

All of Marvel’s TV series have landed on the service and stayed there. There aren’t any physical copies either, we’re afraid. You can sign up using the link below if you’d like.

How many episodes will be in Secret Invasion season 2?

We think Secret Invasion season 2 would stick with the six-episode formula used for most MCU series. As of right now, though, there won’t be any new episodes.

For better or for worse, Marvel shows all have six episodes. The only exception is the Daredevil reboot coming — learn more about that in our guide to the Daredevil season 4 release date.

For more on season 1, we've got thoughts on the Secret Invasion TV series and comic differences

