Where was Secret Invasion filmed? The newest Marvel Disney Plus show, Secret Invasion, isn’t your typical superhero drama. This new TV series is the MCU’s answer to James Bond and sees our hero, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), traveling around the world as he attempts to stop an alien invasion.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is, of course, always big and ambitious when making its superhero movies but Secret Invasion’s just a Marvel series. The studio’s not really paid to send Jackson around the world, has it?

Well, the Secret Invasion release date is finally here, so we thought we’d lift the lid on the Secret Invasion filming locations, which will hopefully offer some insight into how production designers, location managers, and CGI artists bring the various locales of the MCU to life.

Secret Invasion filming locations

Like a lot of Marvel productions, Secret Invasion was filmed at multiple locations across the globe. However, the bulk of the shooting was completed in the UK, primarily in Yorkshire, London, and Pinewood Studios. Secret Invasion was also shot on location in Atlanta and LA.

Major Secret Invasion filming locations

Moscow

The city of Halifax, located in West Yorkshire, doubled as part of Moscow in the Secret Invasion. The Dean Clough building, an old refurbished mill, can be seen in several shots during the first episode.

New Skrullos city

New Skrulllos City is supposedly somewhere southwest of Moscow, but in reality, it’s the old Shredded Wheat Factory in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, about 20 miles north of London. The factory was enhanced using CGI to give it a suitably Soviet appearance.

Moscow City Center

The great northern city of Leeds was used to film the posher part of Moscow city center. The show was filmed around Greek Street and Bond Court.

Vossoyedineniye Square

The imposing Piece Hall in Halifax was used as Vossoyedineniye Square, where the Secret Invasion episode 1 finale took place. While some CGI was used to give the square a slightly more Muscovite appearance, the hall’s unmistakable if you’ve ever visited.

The complete list of Secret Invasion filming locations

Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Brixton Village, London, England, UK

Dean Clough Mills, Halifax, West Yorkshire, England, UK

Halifax, West Yorkshire, England, UK

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England, UK

Los Angeles, California, USA

London, Greater London, England, UK

Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, UK

Longcross Studios, Surrey, England, UK (Studio)

The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, West Yorkshire, England, UK

Pinewood Studios, Buckinghamshire, UK

