Oscar Isaac hesitated about joining the MCU after Star Wars

With Star Wars being one of the most beloved sci-fi movie franchises in the world, undertaking a role in the sequel trilogy wasn’t for the faint of heart. But Oscar Isaac proved he was more than up to the challenge in his breakout role as fearless resistance fighter Poe Dameron, and has continued to make major waves in Hollywood since.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he reveals initially planned to take a break after wrapping The Rise of Skywalker in September 2018, but couldn’t resist the pull of leading roles in blockbusters like Dune. And then, just two years after the end of his time in Star Wars, Isaac was presented with the possibility of joining Phase 4 of the MCU in a new TV series as spiritual mercenary Moon Knight.

“I had so much hesitation. So much,” he told the outlet. “I was like, ‘I just finally got out of a long time of being a part of the Star Wars universe,’ which I loved doing, but it definitely took up a lot of my time. So I was excited to get back to more character studies and smaller films.”

However, after looking into the character more, Isaac became more and more intrigued.

“[Moon Knight] came my way, and my instinct at first was like, ‘This is probably not the right thing to do’,” he says. “But there was just something about the Steven [Grant] character that was speaking to me a little bit.”

Steven Grant/Moon Knight is a former vigilante who serves Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon and vengeance. He shares a body with Marc Spector, a museum shop salesman with dissociative identity disorder.

Moon Knight is set to premiereon streaming service Disney Plus on March 30.