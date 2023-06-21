Why did Nick Fury abandon Earth after Endgame? Thanos wanted to change the MCU forever by removing half of all life from the universe. While the Avenegrs may have thwarted his plans, the new Marvel show, Secret Invasion, on Disney Plus proves the Mad Titan may have got his way after all.

Specifically, the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s master spy, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), seems irrecoverably changed by the whole attack. In the new Marvel series, the former head of S.H.I.E.L.D. is on the back foot, out of step with the rest of the world, and all our favorite MCU characters seem to know it.

They’ve even accused Fury of running away after Thanos’s attack. So why did Nick Fury abandon Earth after Endgame? Well, the Secret Invasion release date is finally here, so we’re going to do our best to answer this sticky question. Warning minor spoilers ahead.

Why did Nick Fury abandon Earth after Endgame?

It’s implied that Fury left Earth following the events of Avengers: Endgame because he felt blindsided by the threat of Thanos. For Fury’s entire life, he’s believed that you can prepare for the worst-case scenario, but Thanos destroyed that belief with a snap of his chunky purple fingers.

Fury has described it as a “crisis of faith” as he now knows that there are threats in the galaxy beyond him and the Avengers. That’s presumably why he’s now leading S.A.B.E.R., an organization entirely dedicated to protecting the planet from alien and extraterrestrial threats, as he thinks that’s where the next big threat will come from.

Unfortunately for Fury, we know that’s not true. Kang the Conqueror and his army of Variants aren’t coming from somewhere out there. They’re coming from some ‘when’ (Editor: I bet you thought that sounded dramatic).

