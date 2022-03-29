Morbius – Can you stream the new Jared Leto movie?

Can you stream Morbius? You have to admit, the attempts by Sony to create its own MCU with a cinematic universe of comic book characters linked to Spider-Man is pretty confusing and chaotic. The latest effort from the studio, Morbius, is just around the corner and the vampire movie looks set to throw the Sony universe into even greater depths of perplexity. But when can you watch Morbius, and is it going to be available on any streaming services like Disney Plus?

Morbius tells the story of Michael Morbius, a biochemist with a terminal blood disease who decides to try and cure himself in an experiment with bats. As we all know, bats and superpowers come hand in hand, and when the experiment goes wrong, Morbius is infected with a form of vampirism which gives him super strength among other abilities.

The movie stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Michael Keaton, and Adria Arjona. The comic book horror movie is directed by Daniel Espinosa, who directed the alien movie Life, back in 2017. We can’t tell you whether Morbius is going to be very good, but we can tell you where and when you can watch it.

Where can I watch Morbius?

Morbius is finally getting a theatrical release on April 1, 2022 in the US, and a day earlier on March 31 in the UK. The movie had been affected by so many delays over the last couple of years, that we were beginning to question if it would ever see the light of day.

The movie was previously slated for release in January 2022, but this was pushed back to the April date we have now. The pandemic massively affected the release plans of Morbius, as did the incredible success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw the Marvel movie dominate the box-office for much longer than expected.

Can I stream Morbius?

At the moment, Morbius is going to be released exclusively in theatres, so unfortunately there is no streaming option to watch the movie. With that said, we’re sure Morbius will be a fun movie to watch on the big screen, despite early reactions being slightly negative.

It remains to be seen if, how, and when Morbius would be available on a streaming service. Historically, the conflict of interest over Spider-Man usage rights has meant that those movies have not landed on Disney Plus. We will keep our sonar signal on and be sure to report back if we hear any information about streaming options.

