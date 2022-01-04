Morbius release date delayed to April 2022

Morbius, the upcoming Marvel horror movie starring Jared Leto, has been moved from January to April. Sony Pictures announced the change amid rising Covid-19 cases in the United States and Britain.

This delay – one of many for the living vampire – comes close to the wire. Morbius was set to open on January 28, instead now coming to theatres on April 1. Plagued by shifting release schedules thanks to the ongoing pandemic, the action movie was meant to hit screens on July 31, 2020. From there, it went from March 2021 to October 2021, then to January 2022, where it’s once again shifted to April 2022.

The thriller movie features Leto as Dr Michael Morbius, who tries to cure himself from a rare, degenerative blood disease. His experiments work, sort of, in that he doesn’t suffer the condition any more, but he urns himself into a bloodsucking monster in the process. Sure look, happens to us all, doesn’t it? Morbius then has to escape anyone who’s aware of what he’s done, and find a way to live in peace.

Alas, the quiet life is hard in the Marvel universe, especially when Spider-Man villains like the Vulture are knockin’ about. Sony has been cagey about confirming Morbius’s place in the MCU, but references to Spidey, and the use of recurring actors like Michael Keaton, suggest this will all tie together.

Daniel Espinosa, of science fiction movie Life, is director, from a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, and Fast and Furious regular Tyrese Gibson filling out the cast.

Morbius now comes out April 1 – if you’d like some chills to tide you over, check out the best horror movies of 2021.