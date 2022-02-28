New Morbius trailer teases MCU link with another Michael Keaton appearance

After a long wait and a series of Covid-related delays, Morbius, which stars Jared Leto as the Spider-Man villain, is finally getting released later in 2022. A trailer showing Leto as The Living Vampire was released in June 2021, but now the final trailer of the upcoming fantasy movie has been released.

“How far are we allowed to go to fix something that’s broken?” Leto asks, as Dr Michael Morbius, in the trailer. In his case, it seems that he’ll go as far as turning himself into a vampire, which, in the Marvel comics, happened when he was trying to cure himself of a rare blood disease. After experimenting with Bat DNA, he becomes a his final, blood-lustful form — but this isn’t the only bat-man to appear in the trailer.

Fans also got a closer look at Michael Keaton, who played Batman in the 90’s and is even making his DCEU debut in The Flash and Batgirl later in 2022. Keaton wasn’t Batman in this trailer though — instead, he’s reprising his role as fellow Spider-Man villain Vulture — a character last seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s first Tom Holland solo film, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Although Keaton’s presence as Vulture in the action movie was long-hinted at, with a faraway shot of him appearing in Morbius’ first teaser trailer, Sony Pictures has been pretty adamant that the Living Vampire wasn’t part of the MCU. Recently, the company even released a statement to Comicbook.com reiterating that Morbius exists in his own Spider-Verse along with Venom, Carnage and Kraven the Hunter.

But, as we saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the multiverse is now open, with Venom and Eddie Brock stopping by the MCU in a post-credit scene (and leaving a bit of the symbiote behind). Does this pave the way for Morbius to be in the MCU without actually being in the MCU? Is that how Vulture showed up?

All these questions will be answered when Morbius comes to theatres on April, 1, 2022.