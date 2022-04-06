Moon Knight is second highest viewed MCU series opening on Disney Plus

Moon Knight has just started on Disney Plus, and it’s already a hit. The TV series has apparently scored the second-highest ratings of any MCU show on the streaming service so far, outstripping WandaVision, Hawkeye, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The information comes from Samba TV, a television data collation company that gathers viewership numbers from across the small screen landscape. It posted a tweet stating that Moon Knight’s premiere episode scored 1.8 million households, shy of Loki’s 2.5 million for its opening, but still higher than the other three. In a follow-up post, Samba added that 277,000 households in the UK got stuck into the Marvel Phase 4 project, again a step down from Loki‘s 330,000.

One curious titbit is that WandaVision and Hawkeye are reversed in the UK compared to the US. By Samba’s count, Hawkeye had the least-watched premiere out of the Marvel shows on Disney Plus thus far in US, whereas it was WandaVision that got the lowest rung for British viewers.

The popularity of Loki and Moon Knight displays a dichotomy: people like what they know, and what they don’t in recognisable hands. Loki has long been an MCU fan-favourite, and Oscar Isaac in the lead role makes Moon Knight an easy sell.

We’ve enjoyed Moon Knight so far, our Tom Percival writing about episode 1 that he “liked Moon Knight well enough, and [is] looking forward to where it goes”, and calling episode 2 “exciting”.

You can find every episode of Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye on Disney Plus, while new episodes of Moon Knight are available each Wednesday up to May 4.