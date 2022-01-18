Oscar Isaac fans are split on his Moon Knight British accent

On January 17, 2022, fans got their first glimpse of the highly anticipated Marvel TV series Moon Knight. The teaser was full of action, style, and even saw Oscar Isaac – who plays the titular MCU character in the upcoming Disney Plus series – do a British accent. While fans generally agreed the Moon Knight trailer was impressive, Isaac’s accent has come under scrutiny and got an overall mixed response.

In the trailer for the upcoming series, Isaac takes on the role of Steven Grant, a British gift-shop worker who has Dissociative Personality Disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. A chance discovery leads to the character eventually channeling the Egyptian god Khonshu, and becoming the mysterious superhero Moon Knight. Isaac, a Guatemalan-American actor, puts on an accent to match his new character from over the pond. A British accent that currently has Twitter torn.

Fan’s reactions on social media to Isaac’s accent in Moon Knight is mixed. They range from finding it charming and attractive to thinking it’s entirely unbelievable – even comparing it to Dick Van Dyke’s iconic bad Brit impression in the Disney movie Mary Poppins.

Here are some of the fan’s reactions to the whole accent issue:

Comparing Isaac to the historically eyebrow-raising accent of Dick van Dyke in Mary Poppins may be a bit extreme. Still, at least it has given us some quality memes that make us even more excited to see Moon Knight in full.

Moon Knight is scheduled to run exclusively on the streaming service Disney Plus on March 30, 2022, with new episodes being released weekly. While we wait on more updates, here is our guide to Marvel Phase 4.

