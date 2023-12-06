Mahershala Ali has some good news about the MCU’s Blade

So far, we’ve had nothing but negative updates on the MCU Blade movie, with directors leaving, stories being binned, and release dates being pushed back. Now, Mahershala Ali has finally given us some hope.

If the MCU gets one thing right in the next five years, it has to be ensuring the Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali sees the light of day (though that may not be advisable for a vampire). The chances of that happening just got a major boost, as the star of the upcoming Marvel movie has praised the progress the team are making.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Ali said: “We’re working on it. That’s the best I could tell you. I’m really encouraged with the direction of the project. I think we’ll be back at it relatively soon.”

Anyone fearing that Ali is simply going through the motions and saying what we want to hear, it’s reassuring that the actor added: “I’m sincerely encouraged in terms of where things are at and who’s on board and who’s leading the way as far as the writing of the script and the directing and all that. So that’s the extent of what I can tell you.”

The vampire movie has been through the wringer, that’s for sure. But, it now appears to be settled, with Yann Demange directing, and Michael Green—who penned one of the best superhero movies, Logan—on screenwriting duties. The film has gone from Marvel’s Phase 5 slate, to Phase 6, but honestly, as long as it happens, I’m happy.

Blade is one of the coolest Marvel characters, and Mahershala Ali is one of the best actors on the planet right now. There’s no way Marvel can fumble the bag on this one. And, if they do, I’m pretty sure that will be my very own Marvel villain origin story…

Still, we've a long time to wait to see how it all plays out. Until then, we've got Marvel series on the way, like the Echo release date: a show which looks right up my street. There are also new movies, like Deadpool 3 on the horizon, too.