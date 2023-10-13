Loki season 2 episode 3 release date — when is the next episode out?

What is the Loki season 2 episode 3 release date? It’s wild to think we’re heading towards being halfway through Loki’s second season already, but this train moves fast, and we’re happily along for the ride.

The green glow of this series has admittedly pulled some of us back from the brink of declaring the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s shows a disaster, and with some surprising Loki season 2 introductions already here, we’re looking forward to the Loki season 2 episode 3 release date. Here’s when the Marvel series drops the next chapter new on Disney Plus.

Loki season 2 episode 3 release date

Loki season 2 episode 3 releases in the US at 6 p.m. PT or 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Fans in the UK got the short end of the stick, and episodes release there at 2 a.m. Not ideal, but this is one of the best TV series from Marvel’s Phase 5 yet, so it’s not all bad news. We’ve put the full Loki slate below for you if you’d like to jot down all the dates.

Full Loki season 2 release schedule:

Episode 1: Thursday, October 5

Episode 2: Thursday, October 12

Episode 3: Thursday, October 19

Episode 4: Thursday, October 26

Episode 5: Thursday, November 2

Episode 6: Thursday, November 9

There are only six episodes, which is standard for these Disney Plus shows. Depending on if you want more from them or already have no time to rewatch the Marvel movies in order as things stand, this is great or terrible.

While we wait, you can find out about upcoming Marvel movies with our guides to The Marvels (that word is beginning to sound like soup as we write this), the best Marvel villains, and the best MCU characters. Or, for thoughts on the recent Daredevil: Born Again news, we say it’s time for Disney Plus to fix a Marvel series problem.