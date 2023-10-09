Loki isn’t actually Ke Huy Quan’s first time in the Marvel universe

The premiere of Loki season 2 introduced Ke Huy Quan to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there are few actors I was happier to see. After his awesome, Oscar-winning performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, I’ll take him in just about anything he cares to do.

But even though this might seem like his grand introduction to the MCU, Ke Huy Quan was already familiar with the broader universe. Sadly, you aren’t going to spot him when going back through the Marvel movies in order. You need to go back to the X-Men movies in order, where Quan served as a stunts trainer.

Resurfaced behind-the-scenes footage from the first X-Men shows Quan organizing a fight between Hugh Jackman and his stuntman. When Marvel Phase 5 wasn’t even a nascent idea, Quan was there, helping Jackman get his claws stuck into what would be a hugely influential picture.

At that point in time, upcoming Marvel movies amount to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and… that’s it. A different time for everyone, no less Quan, who’s now transitioned to being in front of the camera for Marvel series Loki.

He portrays one of the best Marvel characters in the show, Ouroboros, a TVA repairman who, shockingly, proves unable to clean up Mobius and Loki’s mess. Getting his start back on Indiana Jones, Quan has since become a reliable genre performer. One need only look at the success of Everything Everywhere All At Once, one of the best movies of the last decade, to understand his capabilities.

He even took home an Oscar for that film, making him an ideal candidate to join the Marvel Studios phalanx. Likewise, since Everything Everywhere is all about the multiverse, Quan is uniquely qualified to help out the Loki season 2 cast navigate what’s going on.

Now we can only hope Deadpool 3 allows for a moment between Quan and Jackman to truly bring all of this full circle. We'll see what happens! Loki season 2 is streaming weekly on Disney Plus.