Kirsten Dunst wishes she could be Mary-Jane in another Spider-Man movie

As far as we know, Kirsten Dunst is not in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, she’d be up for coming back to play Mary-Jane Watson again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or a related action movie.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly breaking down her career, Dunst said she’d happily return to superheroes, perhaps for an older MJ that we haven’t seen before. “I wish they’d put me in another one. Like, old-girl Mary Jane – why not?” Dunst says. “I would do [another superhero movie]. Everybody else is!” The actor brought MJ to life for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man in 2002, and the proceeding sequels. One of them, Spider-Man 2, is regarded as one of the best superhero thriller movies ever made.

There have been rumours of her appearing with Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in No Way Home, but nothing concrete has come out either way. Maguire’s Spidey was spotted in some merchandise, but unfortunately, Dunst’s MJ has yet to appear anywhere to make it any more than just rampant speculation, and her answer here indicates that everyone should keep their expectations in check.

Dunst is promoting The Power of the Dog, the new Netflix drama movie from Jane Campion. On making the film, she speaks highly of the creativity Campion draws out off performers. “Her female performances are the kind that, as an actress, inspire your own risks,” she explains. “That’s the kind of acting I want to be a part of.”

With or without Dunst, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theatres December 15, 2022. Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, and Alfred Molina are part of the adventure movie, featuring multiple Spider-verses. Jon Watts directs, from a script by Erik Summers and Chris McKenna.

You can find The Power of the Dog, also featuring Cumberbatch, and Jesse Plemons, on the streaming service Netflix now.