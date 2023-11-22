Jon Hamm wants iconic Marvel villain role after losing Mister Sinister

Jon Hamm has played some questionable characters before, but seeing him throw on a cape and play a truly dubious comic book villain is definitely on our bucket list. He even came so close at one point.

In fact, Jon Hamm was originally set to play the Marvel villain Mister Sinister in the now-dropped sequel to The New Mutants. Unfortunately, the new movie was scrapped and his role was rendered non-existent. But Hamm hasn’t given up hope in starring in other upcoming Marvel movies, and even has a certain Marvel character in mind.

“Hopefully, whatever their plans are, they include me,” Hamm said [via Screen Rant]. “But if not, I know that they have a pretty deep bench of folks that are ready to be a part of those stories. There are certainly a lot of stories in the X-Men world to be told. Fantastic Four as well, [like] Doctor Doom. There are so many great things out there. But yeah, I hope I get a chance. Who knows?”

It sounds to us like Hamm is trying to throw his name into the ring for the Fantastic Four movie due to come as part of Marvel’s Phase 6. I mean, the casting of the main four hasn’t even been announced yet, so we don’t blame him for trying.

It wouldn’t be the first time Doctor Doom has made his way into the MCU. Well, technically, his biggest on-screen appearance was in 2005’s Fantastic Four, before the MCU had even properly formed. In this, he was played by Julian McMahon, and is portrayed as the rich boyfriend of Sue Storm.

In the ill-fated Fantastic Four movie released in 2015 (Fant4stic, for all you purists out there), he was then played by Toby Kebbell. This time, he was a vengeful computer scientist and given a more tragic spin.

In the comics, Doom was born into a tribe of Latverian Romani people, with a witch mother who was killed by Mephisto. He goes on to become a talented and brilliant scientist who combines sorcery and technology to protect himself. He then gets enrolled at Empire State University where he meets Reed Richards.

So, Doom has had a few different iterations over the years. There was even a solo Doom movie in the works in the mid-2010s, with Mads Mikkelsen expressing interest in the role. But it was announced in 2019 that the film was in limbo, and since nothing’s been said in the years following, we have to assume it’s dead in the water.

Honestly, we think Hamm could work in the Doom role. But if that were the case, we think it would have to lean into the rival-scientist angle and probably take a note from the 2005 movie, with him as a suave, jealous millionaire.

Think evil Don Draper. (Which, let’s face it, isn’t that much of a stretch.) However, all this means they would need to erase Doom’s arguably important backstory, a decision that doesn’t always go down so well with fans.

That said, we can’t remember another Marvel movie getting more fan discussion in recent years than the new Fantastic Four. We’re sure the studio is already in talks with their soon-to-be villain, so Hamm might have missed the boat on this one, anyway.

Still, there’s more movies to come, and it sounds like Hamm is a big enough fan of the comic books to continue trying his luck at playing an evil Marvel mastermind in a superhero movie someday.

“I would love to,” he said. “I’ve been a fan of Marvel Comics and comics in general since I was probably single digits. I think there are tons of stories that I’m familiar with, at least, that are still out there to be told.”

Check out all the Marvel movies in order to prep for the upcoming Fantastic Four, and be sure to see what’s left in Marvel Phase 5. You can also get to know the Marvel series on Disney Plus, and keep tabs on our guides to Deadpool 3 and Captain America 4.

Elsewhere, check out our list of the best movies of all time, and see what we thought of the newest adventure with our The Marvels review.