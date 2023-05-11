Has Marvel accidentally spoiled Secret Invasion’s big twist?

Secret Invasion is the first small screen instalment of Marvel’s Phase 5, following a long line of Marvel series that have come to life on Disney Plus over the years. The sci-fi series will follow Nick Fury as he, together with a new team, tackles the threat of the Skrulls invading Earth.

But for fans who have been combing through trailers and clips in anticipation of the Secret Invasion release date, one major twist might have been spotted already.

That’s right, some soon-to-be viewers have already spotted a plot element that, when combined with another upcoming aspect of the MCU, could give way to what might happen in Secret Invasion.

Here are the facts as we know them… Secret Invasion will feature Dermot Mulroney as US President Ritson in the Disney Plus show. And in addition to this, we know that Harrison Ford‘s Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross will take up the mantle of President of the United States in Captain America 2.

But, theoretically, these two MCU characters cannot exist at once, meaning that Mulroney has got to go at some point. Fans have taken this to mean that, considering what we have seen of Skrulls in the past, it’s all too likely that the President in Secret Invasion is actually an alien in disguise.

Could it be that President Ritson is actually a secret extra-terrestrial Marvel villain? It’s too early to say, that’s for sure, but it’s a strong theory. After all, if you were an alien looking to secretly take over the world, wouldn’t a high-ranking job like this be the first place to start?

Of course, it’s not guaranteed that this will be the case. The transition between current President Ritson and future president Ross could be for a number of reasons. Death, impeachment, or a well-deserved retirement, to name a few. Even so, we’re keeping our eye on you, Ritson.

