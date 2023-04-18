How is Gamora alive in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? It’s great to have our favourite bunch of superhero A-holes back. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is both a reunion and a farewell, bringing this ragtag ensemble of reluctant heroes together for a final hurrah. Certainly, director James Gunn is saying goodbye for pastures new over at DC.

We can’t wait for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 release date, but there’s one particular member of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast we’re especially intrigued to revisit. It wasn’t an open and shut case that this would be a Zoe Saldaña movie, with the character killed off in one of the best movies of recent years, Avengers: Infinity War.

So, how is Gamora alive in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? It’s a fair question, and we’ve taken a look back through the recent MCU movies to tell you exactly how she’s alive and well.

How is Gamora alive in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

Gamora is alive in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 because this is the version of Gamora from 2014, and not the version killed in order for Thanos to get hold of the Soul Stone.

The version of Gamora that we have become used to watching in the Marvel movies died during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. She was sacrificed by her father, Thanos, on Vormir so that he could retrieve the Soul Stone.

However, of course, the events of Avengers: Endgame gave us one of the best time travel movies in years. War Machine and Nebula found themselves back in 2014, stealing the Power Stone before the events of Guardians of the Galaxy. However, Nebula’s cyborg parts interfaced with the 2014 version of herself, letting Thanos know about the Avengers’ plan.

The 2014 version of Nebula then travelled forward to the present day and allowed the 2014 Thanos – along with the 2014 Gamora – to travel forward as well. This version of Gamora was ultimately convinced to side with the Avengers against her father, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to fall straight back in love with Peter Quill. After all, she’d not met him yet in her timeline.

It seems that source of tension will be a key part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. That might not be the only source of heartache, though, as we’re pretty sure James Gunn is clearly going to kill the best Guardians character.

