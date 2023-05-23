We have bad news about Charlize Theron in the MCU

Charlize Theron‘s first and last Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance was in Multiverse of Madness. The Mad Max actor showed up in the Doctor Strange 2 post-credit scene as Clea, an old ally of Stephen’s from the Marvel comics.

Since then, the only update we’ve gotten is when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel and said she vaguely knew the Doctor Strange plans for her character.

We didn’t even mention her in our Marvel Phase 5 explained guide, because, frankly, we don’t know when she’ll show up again. Surely it’ll be when the Doctor Strange 3 release date comes, but who knows when that’ll be? We did, however, just get a new update directly from Charlize Theron herself.

She told MTV’s Justin Horowitz, “I haven’t gotten a call. Is that bad? I’m not lying.” Horowitz then joked that the interview had taken a slightly awkward turn, and Theron playfully asks him to “cut that.”

I asked @CharlizeAfrica about her Marvel future and things got awkward. Not really. Well kinda. pic.twitter.com/OLR5W389gZ — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 22, 2023

If you ask us, Theron is a credit to anything she appears in, so we’d definitely like to see her bring Clea to life. She’s previously hinted she knew very little about her version of the character when filming Doctor Strange 2, similar to Brie Larson having to film Infinity War before Captain Marvel.

We’ll have to see what new movies Theron ends up in alongside the best Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, but it’s fair to say it’ll probably be well after the current phase, which includes The Marvels release date. Until then, check out our best movies of all time, since she’s probably in a few.