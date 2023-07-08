Deadpool 3 star reveals one big change Disney has made for new movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get bloodier and swearier, with the arrival of Deadpool 3. One of the studio’s most exciting new movies is set to bring the Merc With a Mouth and his colorful vocabulary into the world of some of the best family movies of recent years.

We know for sure that Deadpool 3 will preserve the R-rating of the best movies to feature the character, even though those prior adventures were made prior to Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox – home of the X-Men movies.

Now, actor Karan Soni – the man behind Deadpool’s favorite taxi driver, Dopinder – has revealed that there is one big thing that Disney is doing differently ahead of the Deadpool 3 release date.

“The only thing that, for me, is different is that I have not gotten the script this time. The other two, we did get it. It’s a big difference, at least for me, the MCU part of it vs. the Fox/Marvel part of it. They’re so strict. So I’ve only seen glimpses of what I’m in,” he told ComicBook.

But lest fans get too concerned about further changes beyond the studio’s beloved secrecy, Soni made it clear that this is still the foul-mouthed, limb-lopping Deadpool we’ve come to know and love.

He added: “I can say that it is the same as the other two. It’s like hard-R. There’s a lot of that stuff. So it does not feel different.”

Deadpool will immediately join the ranks of the best MCU characters when his new movie comes along, and he has another of the best X-Men characters alongside him in the shape of Hugh Jackman’s returning Wolverine.

We can’t wait to see these characters together on screen, even if we’re a little bit worried about it undercutting the impact of Logan’s emotional ending. No, it doesn’t matter if it’s set earlier in the timeline. It still takes away some of the impact of Jackman and Logan’s goodbye.

