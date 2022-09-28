How Stranger Things helped keep Deadpool 3’s big secret

If you’ve got a motormouth the size of Ryan Reynolds, it must have been extremely hard to keep a Wolverine-sized secret for the last few weeks. But he’s not the only one who has been sitting on the news that broke the internet yesterday. There’s also Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy.

Levy worked with Reynolds on two of his most recent movies – Free Guy and The Adam Project. He’s also a director and executive producer on Stranger Things and says that he has this experience to thank for helping him keep the Deadpool 3 news secret. “I want to take a minute to thank Stranger Things for training me to keep my big mouth shut,” Levy tweeted(opens in new tab) after the announcement. “This news has been burning a hole in my lips for weeks now.”

In the Stranger Things universe, it is character deaths which are the big spoilers. But in the MCU, all of the rumours and speculation are usually surrounding casting – with the Fantastic Four being the biggie at the moment – or which cameos and Easter eggs will pop up in each show or movie.

Obviously, Hugh Jackman’s beloved Wolverine – one of the most popular comic book characters ever – popping up in Deadpool when he makes his debut in the MCU is a huge story. Jackman last played the character five years ago in 2017, in what was supposed to be his swan song – Logan. Now that the multiverse and multiple timelines have taken over the MCU, no one is ever really dead and anyone can pop up in anything.

A version of Reynold’s Wade Wilson appeared in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but the less said about that, the better. It has a 38% Rotten Tomatoes rating and is generally considered one of the low points of the franchise.

Everyone is going to be very keen to find out exactly how Wolverine will factor into Deadpool 3, and it will be fun to see old friends Reynolds and Jackman sparring once more. In the meantime, check out our guide to Marvel’s Phase 5.