Why Brie Larson was afraid to join the MCU

She’s part off the furniture now, but Brie Larson was hesitant about jumping into the MCU at one point. Portraying Captain Marvel, Larson swiftly ascended the ranks of the best MCU characters, but her reasons for being nervous were completely understandable.

“I was scared of what would happen to me. I was like, ‘What world is this, where these are the choices I have to make as an artist’,” she explained to Harpers Bazarr. Coming from doing some of the best movies of the 2010s, Larson was wary of joining a massive franchise, and knew that any decisions was hers alone.

“What I always come back to is, I have to live with myself in a way that nobody else has to,” Larson says. “The choices I make, I have to live with, whether I regret them or not. Artistically, I always understood that.” There’s added pressure for Captain Marvel as well, because it was the first solo MCU movie led by a woman. Although Larson knew her way around filmmaking, you had some amount of imposter syndrome.

“You can follow me around on set and be like, ‘Wow, she really knows what she’s doing’,” she states. “And then I go home, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing’. I get insecure, and I think I’m not enough.”

To go from pictures like Room and Short Term 12, great films that were much smaller in scope, to an action movie blockbuster like Captain Marvel was quite the leap. Larson made it look easy though, settling into the role and carrying the cosmic hero through several installments.

As Carol Danvers, Larson helped usher a new era for the MCU, and one that’s about to get another wrinkle when The Marvels release date rolls around. In that, Carol meets Kamala Khan of the Marvel series Ms Marvel, a partnership that’s part of the fabric of both heroes in the comics.

