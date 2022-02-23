Blade MCU movie adds Aaron Pierre to cast

Aaron Pierre is the latest cast member on board for the MCU’s upcoming Blade reboot, according to Deadline. The Phase 4 movie was originally announced in 2019, with Mahershala Ali, who is known for his role in the Oscar-winning drama movie Moonlight, being announced as the titular half-mortal, half-vampire vampire-hunter.

Taking over a role that became a cult classic thanks to Wesley Snipes in the 90’s, Marvel’s reboot of the monster movie franchise is set to be written by Stacy Osei-Kuffour and directed by Mowgli’s Bassim Tariq. Blade’s introduction into the MCU was first teased in the end credits of the fantasy movie Eternals, with Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) hearing Blade’s voice asking him if he’s ready as he goes to pick up his family’s cursed sword.

While details about the plot of Blade are sparse, Ali and Pierre are reportedly set to be joined by The Harder They Fall star Delroy Lindo. While Lindo’s role, like Pierre, is not confirmed, it is speculated that he may play Jamal Afari — Blade’s vampire-hunting mentor. FIlming for Blade is purportedly set to start in summer 2022, and while its current release date is billed as October 7, 2022, the current filming schedule makes this look unlikely,

If Pierre is set to be part of the Blade cast, this won’t be his first foray into superhero cinematic universe territory. In Krypton, the DCEU’s Man of Steel prequel, Pierre played Dev-Em, a person from Superman’s home planet with the same powers as him.

The Syfy TV series ran for two seasons between 2018 and 2019 and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

To catch Pierre in action, you can watch him in the historical drama series The Underground Railroad, which is available to watch on streaming service Amazon Prime Video.