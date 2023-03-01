Ant-Man 3 star reveals the Marvel movie saved him from a “dark place”

The newest Marvel movie brought us many things from MODOK to Kang, but it sounds like this particular Ant-Man 3 star had a lot to gain from the superhero movie.

Let’s not beat around the multi-dimensional bush: Ant-Man 3 was somewhat goofy. But the latest venture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was never intended to be high art, after all.

With Marvel’s Phase Five kicking off in such a weird and warped reality, including MCU characters that look like they were plucked straight out of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, it’s not surprising one of the Ant-Man cast has come forward to say the surrealist setting of the Quantum Realm helped them through a grey patch in their life.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania is not David Dastmalchian’s first outing as an Ant-Man character — the actor previously starred in the first Ant-Man feature as Scott’s cybercriminal accomplice — but it might just be his most bizarre.

It turns out, taking on the role of Veb, a gelatinous freedom fighter who is deeply obsessed with holes, actually turned out to be a cathartic process for Dastmalchian. Having recently lost his father, the actor revealed that he was in a difficult state of mind when it came time to shoot the superhero movie.

“I just needed this experience, man. I was in a dark, dark place. My dad died the week I was supposed to start,” says Dastmalchian [via The Hollywood Reporter]. “And then all of a sudden, I put on this goofy grey motion capture suit … and I got to just use my imagination and create this crazy, weird, wonderful character. It was some of the most joy I’ve ever had being on a film set.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Despite mixed responses towards the newest instalment in the MCU, it’s good to know that his experience on the action movie brought some happiness to Dastmalchian during such a rough patch.

