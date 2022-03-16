Manifest season 4 release date – when is the Netflix series back?

When does Manifest season 4 coming out? The little sci-fi series that could is finally getting a proper send-off. After surviving cancellation to be resurrected by Netflix, fans of the mysterious TV series will get closure on the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828.

That’s the hope anyway, and with a bumper 20-episode season, it seems likely everyone will be satisfied. By the end of season 3, the list of questions is long: what does Cal mean by knowing what he has to do? What’s Angelina going to do? And what was up with flight captain Bill Daly suddenly reappearing in the cockpit of 828, before vanishing again with what remains off the plane?

We can’t tell you that, but we can tell you all the information currently available on the upcoming Manifest season 4. This includes the release window, who’ll be in it, and what teasers are available for you to examine – as if you were a part of Project Eureka yourself. We hope you’ve your seatbelts fastened because this could be a bumpy ride.

Manifest season 4 release date: when will Manifest season 4 be out?

It’s believed that Manifest season 4 will premiere on Netflix in November 2022. This isn’t fully confirmed, but Jeff Rake, creator and executive producer of the Netflix series, responded to a tweet from Stephen King stating that he’s “hearing November” for the show’s return.

This is a quick turnaround for a drama series, given the circumstances. Manifest seasons 1 through 3 were only added to the platform in June 2021. Following a surge in viewership, Netflix commissioned the final season in August 2021, after Rake pitched a number of options for drawing it all to a close.

We’ll keep you informed on any more updates as they arise, but late 2022 seems feasible. Keep watching the skies (and this guide).

Manifest season 4 trailer: is there a trailer for Manifest season 4?

No, as filming for Manifest season 4 is still ongoing. Rake revealed in November 2021 that cameras were back rolling, and various reports and behind-the-scenes info has surfaced to state that it’s all still happening.

It’s believed that principal photography could last right into the back half of 2022 as well. Gennifer Goodwin, actor in Disney movie Zootopia who’s married to Manifest star Josh Dallas, told sbjct that he’s expected to wrap “late 2022”. If all goes to schedule, expect the first footage to emerge once it’s clear things will finish on time.

Manifest Season 4 plot: what will happen in Manifest season 4?

Getting into the weeds of what Manifest season 4 could cover would involve a relitigation of season 3 and all the existing threads. Suffice to say, there’s quite a bit to cover.

The major plotline is still the mystery of the plane itself, which got an enormous new wrinkle by vanishing clean out of the Eureka warehouse. Where did it go, and why did the captain return? Only the writers of Manifest know that for now.

You’ve also got Cal, who returned as an adult after disappearing, and Angelina’s rampage. The callings continue to provide ominous clues as well. It’s all in the air – no wonder they need 20 episodes to tie it all up!

Manifest season 4 cast: who’s in Manifest season 4?

Thankfully, despite the show being cancelled, all the original cast are expected to return to reprise their roles. Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J R Ramirez, and Ty Doran are all back, as Michaela Stone, Ben Stone, Jared Vasquez, and Cal Stone, respectively.

Matt Long, Holly Taylor, and Daryl Edwards will return, as Zeke Landon, Angelina Meyer, and Robert Vance. Two new passengers are being introduced, played by Henry Kim, and Kyle Boyd. The former’s character is an older Asian man from Singapore, while the latter is American Indigenous.

From there, we’ll have to wait and see who else is revealed. Perhaps more passengers, or more NSA agents associated with Eureka. Or more older versions of established characters, who disappear into the aether only to miraculously return.

We'll keep informed, in any case.