Sex/Life season 2 release date — everything we know about the Netflix series

Inspired by popular BB Easton novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men, Sex/Life has become the guilty pleasure of housewives and Gen Z alike, with the Netflix series becoming one of the breakout shows of 2021. Sex/Life, which has One Tree Hill writer Stacy Rukeyser as showrunner, is a racy romantic drama centred on bored suburban housewife Billie.

After settling into domestic life with husband Cooper, Billie’s world turns upside down when ex-boyfriend Brad comes back on the scene: causing her to re-examine her relationship with her husband, sex, and herself. Sex/Life made a splash with viewers with its unapologetic sex scenes and high-stakes drama, but it’s become especially notorious for just how explicit it is — with Netflix ratting out 20 million of its viewers for rewinding a certain scene which may-or-may-not have involved full-frontal nudity.

But it isn’t just about the sex. With Sex/Life season 1 leaving countless cliffhangers, answered questions and entanglements, viewers are anxious for a season 2. So, we’ve gathered the answers to all your burning questions in terms of cast, plot, trailers and potential release dates! But we don’t know whether there was a prosthetic penis involved, sorry.

SEX/LIFE SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE: WHEN IS SEX/LIFE SEASON 2 OUT?

Although we know Sex/Life season 2 is definitely coming (sorry), it is not yet clear when exactly the new season will be released. In September 2021, Netflix announced that the series had officially been renewed for season 2, with 67 million households tuning into the streaming service to watch the central love triangle unfold.

Since then, information about when to expect season 2 has been pretty scarce, although according to Production Weekly issue #1276, filming was scheduled to begin on February 7th, 2022, and is set to run for several weeks before ending on April 25th, 2022.

Sex/Life has been renewed for Season 2! The first season was watched by 67 Million households — and 20 million of us rewound *that* scene at least once pic.twitter.com/JQqyFLj3cN — Netflix (@netflix) September 27, 2021

Given that season 1 of Sex/Life dropped in June 2021, and the series doesn’t involve any elaborate CGI, the chances are that if filming is going according to schedule, we might see season 2 dropping in June 2022. This is the TV industry though, and with the small matter of a global pandemic thrown in the mix, anything can happen.

SEX/LIFE SEASON 2 PLOT: WHAT HAPPENS IN SEX/LIFE SEASON 2?

Season 1 of Sex/Life ended on a major cliffhanger. Although Billie resisted Brad’s charms for the whole of the first season, she decided to give in during the final moments of the season 1 finale — although she also made it clear that she had no intention of giving up her marriage or family.

Don’t feel too bad for Cooper though, since after finding Billie at Brad’s house through a tracker on his phone, decided to have an affair of his own with his boss, Francesca. Does this mean season 2 will be a love square? Hexagon? Will Billie and Cooper’s marriage survive this, or will she have a change of heart after finding out about his own infidelity?

In a 2021 interview with US Weekly, Sarah Shahi, who plays Billie, suggested that season 2 of Sex/Life would be based around what she describes as an “age-old question,” — Can you have it all? “[Billie is] a character who loves her life, but it’s not enough,” she said.

“She wants the stability of a relationship, and she wants the danger of a relationship and the unpredictability of a relationship. She wants to be a great mom, and she wants to go to school and get her degree and work. So, it’s like, these are the things that hopefully if we get a season 2, we’ll be able to go into and explore.”

SEX/LIFE SEASON 2 TRAILER: DOES

SEX/LIFE SEASON 2 HAVE A TRAILER?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a trailer yet for Sex/Life season 2, and with cast reportedly in the thick of filming, it looks like we might be waiting for one for a while. However, members of the cast and crew have been sharing teasers and tidbits for the new season on social media. In January, for instance, Stacy Rukeyser revealed that the final episode of season 2 would be entitled “Heavenly Day” after sharing an image of the script on social media.

In terms of when we can expect something a bit more concrete, Netflix has a pretty consistent history of releasing trailers for TV shows and movies a month before releasing them. So, if Sex/Life does indeed stick to a June release as it did with season 1, we can expect a full trailer to come in May 2022.

SEX/LIFE SEASON 2 CAST: WHO IS IN

SEX/LIFE SEASON 2?

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, who started dating in real life after meeting on the show, both confirmed that they were returning for the next season. It’s also pretty likely that Mike Vogul will be back as husband Cooper along with Li Jun Li, who plays his boss-turned-lover Francesca.

Hopefully, scene-stealer Margaret Odette will also be returning as Billie’s best friend Sasha — and maybe season 2 will also see the introduction of some fresh faces.

HOW MANY EPISODES WILL SEX/LIFE SEASON 2 HAVE? .

All eight episodes of Sex/Life season 1 were dropped concurrently on June 25, 2021. Although we don’t know the details of the show’s renewal, eight episodes clearly didn’t work out too badly for them last time: Netflix’s own data shows that Sex/Life has been watched for 282,100,000 million hours while in the streaming service’s global top ten.

With Netflix becoming notorious for cancelling its originals after two or three seasons, it doesn’t make sense for any risks to be taken in terms of episode numbers or release format. Why change what works?

WHERE CAN I WATCH SEX/LIFE SEASON 2?

Sex/Life is an original Netflix series, which means that it’s exclusive to the platform. Netflix will be the only place you can watch the upcoming season.

There is a huge variety of different subscription tiers on offer at Netflix based on your needs, with prices ranging from £5.99 ($8.99) to £14.99 ($17.99) — so you probably should get your affairs (Ha! Get it?) in order and set up your subscription to the streaming service before Sex/Life season 2 drops.

All episodes of Sex/Life season 1 are available to stream now on Netflix.