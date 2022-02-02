Lily James is “desperate” for Mamma Mia 3, but only if she’s in it

Fans of the hit musical movie Mamma Mia will be delighted to know a third movie is currently in the early stages of development. And, it seems no one is more excited to see the project come to life than Lily James, who starred in the second movie, Mamma Mia Here We Go Again, back in 2018.

The actress, who is currently starring as Pamela Anderson in the Hulu TV series Pam and Tommy, told Screen Rant she is “desperate” for Mamma Mia 3 to finally happen. But, there is one caveat; there can only be a third Mamma Mia movie if she is allowed to be in it!

The infectiously cheesy movies are based on the music of the legendary Swedish pop band Abba and the two instalments in the series so far have been hugely popular, leading to something of a cult status. Any plans for a third movie at this stage are very much in the early phases, with COVID proving to be a significant hurdle to development and scheduling.

Lily James played a key role in Mamma Mia Here We Go Again, as the younger version of Meryl Streep’s character, Donna Sheridan. The movie focuses on the Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) hoping to find answers as to who her real father is, with lots of flashbacks to James living her best life in Greece.

James has been on a promotional tour for Pam and Tommy recently, and the topic of the romance movies popped up in discussion, where she praised the fun nature of the previous production: “It didn’t feel real. It was so fun just singing on the beach and on a boat.”

When asked about plans for a third movie, James said: “We need it. But only if I’m in it! They probably won’t have me.” She also speculated as to what the storyline could be for a follow up movie: “It’ll probably be like, Sophie’s baby.”

Lily James is not the only one who has been crying out for a Mamma Mia sequel, with both Christine Baranski and Stellan Skarsgård voicing their support for the plans. But, we should remind you, there was a ten year gap between the first two films, so we could have quite a wait on our hands for Mamma Mia 3.

Until then, if like Lily James, you want to see more of her, you can catch her in the live-action Disney movie Cinderella, on streaming service Disney Plus. You can also watch Mamma Mia on Netflix right now.