New Pam and Tommy trailer gives Seth Rogen an incredible mullet

A new trailer has been released for Pam & Tommy, which comes to Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK on February 2. The show chronicles the 1997 sex tape scandal involving Baywatch star Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan), in one of the earliest examples of a ‘viral’ video that was spread via the internet.

A magnificently-mulleted Seth Rogen plays Rand Gauthier, an electrician who worked on Pam and Tommy’s house and was fired without being paid money that he believed he was owed. He hatches a scheme to steal their safe and finds the tape inside, along with jewellery and guns. Offerman plays Milton “Uncle Miltie” Ingley – who would go on to distribute the tape with Gauthier.

The official synopsis is as follows; “Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, “Pam & Tommy” is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997.”

The synopsis continues; “A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.”

The series is directed and executive-produced by Cruella director Craig Gillespie, who made the similarly-themed I, Tonya – another 1990s-set true crime film, also starring Sebastian Stan.

The new trailer can be viewed below;

In the trailer, Rogen’s Rand says; “what if we sold it someplace nobody could find us? A website. It’s this thing on the computer. People will order the tape directly from us.”

We then see a unrecognisable Lily James as Pamela Anderson reacting to the spread of the video, including Baywatch crew-members viewing it on set.

To get you in the 90s mood, check out our guides to the best 90s TV shows and the best 90s movies.