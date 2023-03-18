Leonardo DiCaprio says new Robert De Niro movie is a masterpiece

Leonardo DiCaprio is a Hollywood veteran and one that, by all accounts, isn’t easily impressed. As one of the biggest legends in the industry, the James Cameron movie actor gets his pick of scripts, with the latest being his new movie with Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Killers of the Flower Moon is DiCaprio’s latest collaboration with the director, having previously worked with him on thriller movie Shutter Island and chaotic drama movie Wolf of Wall Street.

The new movie is set to debut on streaming service Apple TV Plus, and is a crime drama inspired Western, with DiCaprio starring in the leading role supported by the likes of Robert De Niro and Brendan Fraser.

As with any movie with Leonardo DiCaprio (or from Martin Scorsese) there’s a lot of hype surrounding the release, which is due to make its debut at festivals later on in the year.

While you wait for Killers of the Flower Moon though, here’s some good news: DiCaprio is already calling it a masterpiece. The news comes from the costume designer for the movie Jacqueline West, who has previously worked on science fiction movie Dune. In an interview with Deadline, West said she had spoken with DiCaprio about Killers of the Flower Moon.

“I was talking to Leo about it. We had lunch before I came here. He said, ‘Jackie, I think we worked on a masterpiece’. I thought for Leo to say that was something. He doesn’t say that lightly. He has been in the business since he was a little boy.”

From the man who’s starred in The Revenant, Titanic, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Inception, and so much more, that’s high praise indeed. We want Killers of the Flower Moon, and we want it now.

