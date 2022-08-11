Knock at the Cabin release date, cast, plot details, and more

What is the Knock at the Cabin release date? M. Night Shyamalan, the man behind some of the best plot twists in movie history, is bringing a new thriller movie to our screens, and we can’t wait to see what he’s cooked up this time. But when can we expect to see his latest effort, and what should we expect?

Shyamalan’s career has been pretty hit and miss, to be honest, but when he does hit, he has produced some of the best movies of all time. The filmmaker has great science fiction movies like Signs and Unbreakable to his name, as well as the brilliant ghost movie The Sixth Sense. He is also responsible for Old though, one of the worst horror movies of 2021, so our expectations should be tempered for Knock at the Cabin.

Whether it’s good or bad, we need to know when the Knock at the Cabin release date will be, and we’ve got all the information you need.

Knock at the Cabin release date

The Knock at the Cabin release date is set for February 3, 2023, so there’s not long to wait until you can see the next Shyamalan film on the big screen.

It’s always good fun to watch a Shyamalan movie play out in a cinema and see the reactions of the audience as he takes his stories in truly wild directions. We recommend catching this in a packed-out theatre on opening weekend for maximum enjoyment.

Knock at the Cabin plot speculation

The plot details for Knock at the Cabin are being kept “under wraps,” which inevitably means we should expect the unexpected. M. Night Shyamalan movies never play out the way we think they will, and the fact he’s keeping the premise of this one a secret suggests he has some more tricks up his sleeves.

From the title and the first poster that’s been released, we would imagine the movie will take place in a cabin somewhere spooky, and we assume whoever is in the cabin will be visited by some mysterious characters who will… knock at the cabin.

Apart from that, we’ve very little to go on. Knock at the Cabin is listed as a thriller movie on IMDb, but we wouldn’t bet against some horror movie elements creeping in here.

Knock at the Cabin cast

We know that Dave Bautista will lead the cast for Knock at the Cabin in a currently unknown role. Bautista is best known for his role in the MCU as part of the Guardians of the Galaxy, where he plays the MCU character Drax the Destroyer.

He will be joined in the cast by Harry Potter star Rupert Grint. It’s been more than a decade since he last appeared as the Harry Potter character Ron Weasley, and this role will mark one of his biggest since leaving the fantasy movie franchise.

Alongside them will be Jonathan Groff in an unknown role. Groff has previously lent his vocal talents to the Disney movie Frozen, where he played Kristoff. He most recently appeared in the latest Matrix movie and had a recurring role on the TV series Glee in the past.

The Knock at the Cabin cast is:

Dave Bautista

Rupert Grint

Jonathan Groff

Nikki Amuka-Bird

Ben Aldridge

William Ragsdale as Eric’s father

Abby Quinn

Kristen Cui as Wen

That’s all we know for now, but we’re sure more of the mystery will unfold as we get closer and closer to the Knock at the Cabin release date. Until then, why not dive into more horror content with our guide to the Insidious 5 release date.