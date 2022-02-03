Benoit Blanc returns in first Knives Out 2 footage

James Bond star Daniel Craig’s highly anticipated return as Benoit Blanc in Knives Out 2 was teased today by Netflix as part of an ensemble trailer featuring some of the movies the streaming service is set to release in 2022.

The star-studded slate trailer shows big names like Henry Cavill, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Lopez talking directly to the camera in character in order to tease upcoming releases like Enola Holmes 2, The Day Shift and The Mother. Staying true to its mystery format, Craig doesn’t say a word as he appears as Blanc, standing in front of an idyllic boat in Greece as a number of suspicious-looking characters go to board the ship.

Knives Out 2, which has Rian Johnson returning as director, is set to follow Benoit Blanc once again as he solves a new mystery in Greece. And with a new mystery comes a new supporting cast including big names like Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.

A sequel to Knives Out was initially announced in February 2020 by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. But then, in a case of art imitating life, there was a last minute twist. In spring 2021, Netflix swooped in last minute with a $469 million deal including not one, but two Knives Out sequels.

Knives Out starred Craig as Benoit Blanc, a detective tasked with solving the bizarre murder of the patriarch of a wealthy family. It was released in theatres by Lionsgate in November 2019. The drama was nominated for Best Screenplay at the 92nd Academy Awards, and according to Box Office Mojo, grossed a total of $311.4 million in theatres worldwide.

Knives Out is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.