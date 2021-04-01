Knives Out sequels set to be picked up by Netflix in huge new deal

Deadline are reporting that Netflix are on the cusp of signing a deal to secure the rights to the sequels to Rian Johnson's brilliant Knives Out - giving them theatrical and streaming access to the films for a cool $450 million. The streamer was apparently up against Apple and Amazon in the bidding war.

The two sequels that make up the deal will see Johnson returning to write and direct with Daniel Craig also returning as Benoit Blanc. The first film in the series was a bug success and also featured Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield and Michael Shannon.

The deal will likely see the films given a short theatrical run before their debut on Netflix streaming service. Knives Out 2 is scheduled to start filming in Greece later this year.

Read more: Knives Out Review\

DVD

Blu-ray

4K Blu-ray