Enola Holmes 2 has completed filming, Netflix shares quick sneak peak

Netflix has confirmed that Enola Holmes 2 has finished filming and they’ve released a behind-the-scenes sneak peek that features Louis Partridge’s Lord Tewkesbury and of course, Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola.

We don’t yet know what the plot of the second film will be. The first one was based on the first book in the series – The Case of the Missing Marquess (Lord Tewkesbury).

It would stand to reason that the second film will be based on the second book – The Case of the Left-Handed Lady – although Tewkesbury returning for the second film could mean that it’s going in a different direction.

In the second book, Enola tries to find Lady Cecily Alistair, who has disappeared from her bedroom. Enola, after disguising herself, talks to Lady Cecily’s family, who thinks she has run off with the son of a tradesman. Enola finds some strange paintings that make her doubt that notion, and goes to find their daughter.

Returning cast members include Henry Cavill as Enola’s brother Sherlock, Helena Bonham-Carter as their mother Eudoria, Susan Wokoma as Edith and Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade.

David Thewlis is a new addition to the cast, but we currently don’t know in what role. Sam Claflin, who played Mycroft (brother of Sherlock and Enola) in the first Enola Holmes film is not on the IMDb cast list for the second film.

The tweet featuring Louis Partridge and Millie Bobby Brown hugging and dancing, can be viewed below;

The sequel to Enola Holmes has officially finished filming! Until it premieres, enjoy this first clue to Enola’s next great adventure pic.twitter.com/I8DecmKGnF — Netflix (@netflix) January 7, 2022

We don’t yet have a release date for Enola Holmes 2, but hopefully it will be later this year. While we wait, check out our guides to the best Netflix Christmas movies, if you’re still in a festive mood, or the best Netflix horror movies, if you’re looking for something more sinister.