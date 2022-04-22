Kingdom season 3 release date – what’s next for the Netflix series?

When is the Kingdom season 3 release date? Forget The Walking Dead, when it comes to zombie shows the best TV series in town is Kingdom. Set in 16th Century Korea, Kingdom follows Prince Lee Chang as he tries to uncover the origins of a deadly new plague that’s turning his people into mindless, cannibalistic monsters and resurrecting the dead.

The only way to describe Kingdom is that it’s a blend of Game of Thrones and the best zombie movies. Few series have balanced proper scares with political intrigue (Editor: I imagine none), but Netflix‘s first original Korean series pulls it off gracefully. Don’t take our word for it, though. Kingdom has received rave reviews for both its first and second seasons. Of course, the question is, will we ever get a Kingdom season 3?

Well, that’s not an easy question to answer, so like Lee Chang, we’ve gone on an epic quest to uncover everything we can about the Kingdom season 3 release date. Don’t worry. We didn’t encounter any zombies while trading through the internet.

When is the Kingdom Season 3 release date?

As of April 2022, Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed whether Kingdom season 3 will get the greenlight. The delays around the renewal are thought to have been caused, in part, by current world events. Basically, no one wants to watch a show about a deadly plague during a worldwide pandemic.

“Because the series deals with a pandemic, I think it’s inevitable that the show is compared to the current reality and affected by it, whether it be good or bad,” Kingdom writer Kim Eun-hee told The Hollywood Reporter. “Although the series is a product of the creators’ wild imagination, I hope the epidemic will soon be under control like in our series.”

Still, there are probably other, more business-minded reasons why a renewal hasn’t been forthcoming. While the second season reported a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the follow up special Ashin of the North failed to make a splash when it arrived on the streaming service, not even cracking the top ten in America and the UK (Via FlixPatrol).

Still, Netflix hasn’t officially cancelled the series yet, so there’s hope that Kingdom season 3 may see the light of day. Perhaps when production hell is full, dead TV series will walk. Either way, we’ll keep you updated.

What is the Kingdom Season 3 plot?

We actually have a relatively good idea of what will happen in Kingdom season 3, courtesy of Kim Eun-hee, who explained the new series would explore the plague’s origin.

“Those who have watched will know, but people like Lee Chang, Seo-bi, and Yeong-shin are all people who chase the plague, wishing it never arose,” she told Soompi. “I’ve thought that having season three tell the story of chasing the origin of the plague would be good, so we’re thinking of doing that.”

“Season one told the story of hunger, and season two told the story of blood,” she continued. “If Netflix agrees, I want season three to tell the story of resentment. Season two brought attention to the concept of ‘temperature’, and I think if the story were to travel north, the different ecosystems in the north would act as a hint.”

It’s likely then that the new series will pick up where the second season left off, with Lee Chang, Seo-bi, and Yeong-shin exploring the north. This will undoubtedly bring them into contact with

Ashin and her crates of corpses.

We learned in the 2021 special Ashin of the North that the former spy was the one who discovered the Ressurection Plant and used it to turn her loved ones into zombies. She then supplied them with human flesh to sate their endless hunger, so our heroes should watch out if they run into her.

There’s also the dangling plot thread of the new King of Joseon, Lee Yeom. He was infected as a baby with the zombie plague but seemed to be immune. Still, the season 2 finale suggested he was more asymptomatic than truly protected from the plague, so who knows, perhaps now he’s older, he may finally turn.

Who’s in the Kingdom Season 3 cast?

If the Kingdom season 3 gets the green light, we imagine Lee Chang, Seo-bi, and Yeong-shin will all return. That means Ju Ji-hoon, Bae Doona, and Kim Sung-kyu will all be back. We can assume Ashin will be the new series villain, which means Jun Ji-hyun will also have to return.

Who will be in Kingdom season 3?

Ju Ji-hoon – Prince Lee Chang

Bae Doona – Seo-bi

Kim Sung-kyu – Yeong-shin jein

Jeon Seok-ho – Cho Beom-pal

Jun Ji-hyun – Ashin

Ryu Seung-ryong is unlikely to be back as Cho Hak-ju, considering his own daughter poisoned him. Still, this is a series where the dead stalk the living, so maybe the ruthless Councilor will return as a ghoul.

Where can I watch Kingdom season 3?

If we do get Kingdom season 3, it will be available to watch on the streaming service Netflix. In the meantime, check out Kingdom seasons 1 and 2, which are unsurprisingly also available to watch on Netflix.

Is there a Kingdom Season 3 trailer?

Sorry, with no official renewal, Kingdom season 3 doesn't have a trailer yet.