Martin Scorsese’s new movie could make Oscars history

It won’t shock you to read Martin Scorsese‘s latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is going full force on awards season. Synonymous with the best movies from Hollywood, anything Scorsese makes is always a surefire hit on the awards circuit.

This new movie might make Oscars history with Lily Gladstone, who’s reportedly going up for Best Actress, according to Variety. If she gets included – and there’s a strong chance she will – she’ll be the first Native American woman to be nominated in the category. Yes, really. In over 100 years, no Native American woman has been included for Best Actress.

You can read our Killers of the Flower Moon review to find out why Gladstone’s got a real chance here. Set to be one of the best drama movies of the year, it looks like another epic from Scorsese, drawing from more American history in a way only he can.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars alongside Gladstone, and together they portray Ernest and Mollie Burkhart. They’re a couple who find themselves caught up in a series of murders on the Osage Tribe in Oklahoma during the 1920s. The ensuing investigation and controversy led to the formation of the FBI.

Robert De Niro, another reliable collaborator of Scorsese’s, co-stars. To further bolster Gladstone’s chances, it’s worth noting the script was actually rewritten to focus on their romance first and foremost, because Scorsese and DiCaprio both felt that was the heart of the narrative.

Reviews have already touted this as one of the best thriller movies of the year, and thankfully, we don’t have long to wait for the Killers of the Flower Moon release date. What’s more, it’ll be on Apple TV Plus soon after arriving in cinemas.

