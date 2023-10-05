Kevin Costner’s new Western is coming next year, in two parts

Kevin Costner has spent the whole of 2023 embroiled in a dispute with Taylor Sheridan and Paramount over his filming commitments to Yellowstone. Costner is clearly done with the hugely successful series, but he also wants John Dutton’s arc to have a satisfying conclusion. Costner has moved on to an epic western of his own – Horizon: An American Saga. And we now know when the first two parts will be released.

Kevin Costner is now back in the directing chair for the first time in a decade, and over thirty years have now passed since he won the Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for Dances with Wolves. Horizon is an epic western movie project which will reportedly be released in four parts, and we now have release dates for the first two chapters.

Horizon Chapter 1 will be released on June 28, 2024, and Horizon Chapter 2 will be released on August 16, 2024. Costner stars, as well as directs, and is joined by Avatar‘s Sam Worthington, Sienna Miller, Thomas Haden Church, Luke Wilson, Stranger Things‘ Jamie Campbell Bower, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Danny Huston, and Giovanni Ribisi.

It looks as though Kevin Costner is a fan of some of the best horror movies of the last decade, because The Neon Demon’s Jena Malone and Abbey Lee, Orphan First Kill’s Isabelle Fuhrman, and Anna and the Apocalypse’s Ella Hunt are all in Horizon’s cast – which is so big, it rivals the Oppenheimer cast.

The saga will cover a 15 year period surrounding the American Civil War, and will of course examine westward expansion and the appalling treatment of the Indigenous population.

We are still waiting for Costner’s Yellowstone dispute to be resolved, so we can finally find out when Yellowstone season 5 part 2 might be filming, let alone coming out. At least we know that we’re getting Lawmen Bass Reeves soon, which looks like it’s going to be great.

We’re also looking forward to Reacher season 2 and seeing blue Sam Worthington again in Avatar 3.