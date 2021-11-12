Jungle Cruise is available for free on Disney Plus now

Jungle Cruise, the adventure movie based on the Disney theme park ride of the same name, has finally made its way to the streaming service Disney Plus. The film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is now available to watch for all viewers with a Disney Plus subscription at no extra cost.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise tells the story of a scientist (Emily Blunt) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) who team up with a Captain of a small riverboat (Dwayne Johnson) as they set out through the colourful jungle to find the Tree of Life. Currently, the film holds mixed reviews having only 62% on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review for the movie, The Digital Fix’s resident staff writer Anthony McGlynn deemed that the film was “enjoyable” but is “nothing you’ll be surprised by if you had The Goonies or The Mummy or National Treasure as a kid.”

However, despite its critical reception, Jungle Cruise scored 92% among audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and managed to earn $61.8 million during its opening weekend at the worldwide box office. Its financial success is impressive considering the circumstances during its initial release.

You can watch the trailer for Jungle Cruise below:

Jungle Cruise was the last Disney movie to be released through a hybrid distribution model. Due to Covid-19, the family movie, like many of the company’s early 2021 titles such as Cruella and the MCU flick Black Widow, was released simultaneously in theatres and through the streaming service via Disney Plus’ Premier Access.

Premier Access on Disney Plus costs an additional $29.99 on top of the streamer’s standard subscription fee. So, Needless to say, having the option to watch the action movie at no extra cost is a welcomed update.

Jungle Cruise’s release on Disney Plus is one of many flicks to recently drop on the streamer. As part of Disney Plus Day on November 12 the flick, along with other films such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the new Home Alone reboot, became available to watch through a standard Disney plus account.