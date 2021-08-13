Home Alone Disney Plus reboot gets November 2021 release date

A reboot of the family movie series Home Alone is coming to Disney Plus later this year. The streaming service has announced a premiere date for the movie, and fans can expect the new film to drop later this year on November 12 – just in time for some Christmas movie marathons.

After suffering through a couple of Covid-19 delays, it’s safe to say that Disney fans have been anxiously waiting for news regarding the new Home Alone. The original Disney movie, directed by Chris Columbus, stars Macaulay Culkin as the burglar thwarting Kevin McCallister, is a classic and long-time seasonal cinematic favourite, along with its sequel. However, this movie is set to tell a fresh story, leaving Kevin and his genius antics behind.

Directed by Dan Mazer (Dirty Grandpa), the comedy movie will follow a young lad called Max (Archie Yates), who, while similar to Kevin, is a brand new face in the series. In typical Home Alone fashion, Max gets left behind when his family travels to Japan for the holidays, and must protect a family heirloom from a couple, played by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney, who try to break into his home and steal it.

The movie will also star Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Pete Holmes (Crashing), Tim Simons (Veep), and more. Only time will tell if Mazer’s reboot can live up to Chris Columbus’s original kids movie, and we are curious to see how the new project, which is exclusive to Disney Plus, will fare later this year.

Three months until we’re #HomeSweetHomeAlone. The all-new Original Movie starts streaming November 12 on #DisneyPlusUK and stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. pic.twitter.com/iEucIoVRux — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) August 12, 2021

