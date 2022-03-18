Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ending and post-credits scene explained

How does Jujutsu Kaisen 0 end? For the prequel anime movie, we move from following Yuta Itadori to the class before him, where Yuta Okkatsu is struggling with a curse. His childhood sweetheart, Rika Orimoto, is haunting him, and he isn’t coping very well.

Saturu Gojo is on the case, finding and enrolling Yuta in Jujutsu Tech, to learn all about curses, and how to manage them. Set only a couple of years prior to the anime series. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 provides great context to the events of the show. We learn more about Yuta himself, and his classmates, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, who all get some wondrous fight scenes.

Beyond that, antagonist Suguru Geto is swirling around, with some alternate plans for Rika as a Special-Grade curse. There’s quite a bit to take in, so we’ve broken it all down for you. We’ll go through what happens in the last act, what the reveals mean, and whether or not there’s a post-credits scene. Warning – spoilers ahead!

What happens in the ending to Jujutsu Kaisen 0?

The major event in the climax of the animated movie is a massive showdown between Suguru’s disciples, and the ranks of the Jujutsu sorcerers. This takes place in Tokyo on December 24, whereby all forms of curses are flung between the opposing sides, with the fate of Yuta, Rika, and ultimately the world hanging in the balance.

Suguru wants to take Rika for himself, and use her power in his mission to make sorcerers dominant around the world. Each of Yuta’s classmates has a try at stopping him, but none manage it. Only when Yuta successfully embraces Rika and harnesses her power, is Suguru stopped.

Suguru shares a moment with his old friend Satoru, while Yuta finally realises the mystery Rika’s curse. Then he decides to stay at Jujutsu Tech, learning more about the ominous world of curses, with Panda, Maki, and Toge.

Who cursed Rika?

In the biggest twist of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, it turns out Yuta cursed Rika, with hidden magical energy from his bloodline. He’s descended from one of the ancient Jujutsu sorcerers, with incredible strength imbued within his DNA.

When Rika was badly hurt ina car accident, and it seemed like she was going to die, the intense emotions in Yuta manifested this magic. He cursed her to become a spectral being that’s connected to him. After the showdown with Suguru, Yuta and Rika accept the situation, and become symbiotic.

Does Jujutsu Kaisen 0 have a post-credits scene?

It does, and it’s relatively exciting. An older Yuta, who’d been away internationally for much off the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, is in Africa with Miguel. They’re having some food, when Satoru shows up.

It’s a short scene, but one that fleshes out the world just that little bit more. Perhaps we’ll see more of the African side of Jujutsu practice? In any case, it all but confirms that Yuta will be in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 – a very welcome addition to the cast.