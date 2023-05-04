One of the most divisive Jim Carrey movies is now streaming on Netflix

We all know Jim Carrey can lead some of the best comedy movies of all time, and that he’s even dipped his toes into some of the best drama movies in the form of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and The Truman Show (which we also consider to be one of the best movies of all time, FYI).

But that’s not to say that he hasn’t had a few misses. Hey, even some of the best actors of all time have been guilty of this. And when you’ve starred in some of the most talked-about films ever made, some people are bound to have opinions on your work.

One of Carrey’s earlier films might still be at the forefront of fan’s minds, though perhaps not for the best reasons. But now, you can catch this particular movie on Netflix, whether you like it or not.

The Cable Guy, which was originally released in 1996, starred a litany of now-iconic comedy actors, including Ben Stiller, Matthew Broderick, Leslie Mann, Jack Black, and Owen Wilson alongside Carrey himself.

The comedy followed the story of Steven Kovacs (Broderick), who becomes the subject of obsession for cable installer Chip Douglas (Carrey). What ensues is a wacky game of cat and mouse as Steven tries to escape the unnerving attention of Chip.

The Cable Guy, while not technically considered a ‘flop’, was noted as one of the lesser films in Carrey’s then fast-rising career, and was the subject of some criticism by, you guessed it, critics. Nowadays, the film has gained something of a cult following from devoted Carrey fans, though many still have never found the appeal.

In an almost eerily split reflection of this, the film currently has a 55% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 51% audience score. With scores like these, it’s hardly one of the best movies ever made.

But with The Cable Guy now living on the streaming service for US subscribers, audiences can now make up their own mind as to whether they love or loathe this forgotten Carrey treasure. (Don’t have Netflix yet? No sweat — we’ve got you covered with the details of the current Netflix price.)

