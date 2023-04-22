James Bond movie star reveals their exciting pick for next 007 actor

James Bond‘s Ana de Armas, who starred in the spy movie No Time to Die as the CIA agent Paloma, has provided her pick for who should lead the next James Bond movie. And, she’s not wrong.

De Armas has quickly become one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars. She shot to international recognition with her performance in Knives Out, with other excellent performances from her coming with the likes of Blade Runner 2049, The Gray Man, and her Oscar-nominated role in Blonde.

So when she gives her opinion on who should be the new James Bond, we listen. Speaking with Wired, she reflected on her experience as Paloma in No Time to Die saying, “I didn’t have a romantic story with Bond, but I am a Bond girl in No Time to Die and it was one of the most wonderful experiences I’ve ever had on set.”

She was then asked for who should take on the famous character next and – with a bit of hesitancy, gave a good response. “Oh man, I don’t know. I think Paul Mescal should be the one.”

Like de Armas, Mescal is currently in Hollywood’s spotlight after having been nominated for an Oscar for his role in Aftersun (one of the best movies of 2022). The Irish actor taking on the role is certainly within the realms of possibility, and he fits the general profile in terms of age and name recognition.

However, recent news about casting for the new James Bond movie suggests that whoever takes on the role will be over 30 (while Mescal is 28) and relatively unknown. So, Ana de Armas may find that she doesn’t get her James Bond wish after all.

Either way, fans will want to see de Armas back as Paloma in future James Bond movies. Before then, she will be starring in her own John Wick movie spin-0ff titled Ballerina. Exciting times for Ana de Armas movie fans.

