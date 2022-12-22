Jack Ryan season 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Jack Ryan season 4 release date? Jack Ryan season 3 has finally hit Amazon Prime Video after what felt like an endless three-year wait.

During his latest adventure Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) managed to save the world once again, this time from nuclear armageddon, and the TV series ended with Ryan getting a medal for his bravery. Of course the question is, what’s next?

Tom Clancy, the author who created Jack Ryan, wrote an avalanche of books featuring the character, and there are plenty of stories left to tell with reluctant field agent. So when is the Jack Ryan season 4 release date?

Jack Ryan season 4 release date speculation

As of December 2022, we don’t know the Jack Ryan season 4 release date. Don’t worry, though. We won’t be waiting three years as we did for Jack Ryan season 3.

Jack Ryan season 4 started production in February 2022 and is aiming for a 2023 release date. We expect it’ll be on Amazon Prime by mid to late 2023.

Jack Ryan season 4 cast speculation

John Krasinski will return as the CIA’s best financial analyst, but he won’t be alone. Michael Peña, who’s best known for playing everyone’s favourite MCU character, Louis, will reprise his season 3 role, Domingo “Ding” Chavez.

We also know that Abbie Cornish, who played Jack’s love interest Cathy Mueller will return. We’ve not seen Cathy since season 1 and presumed she and Jack had broken up, but it seems we were wrong… that or she’s coming back for revenge!

Potentially murderous exes aside, it’s likely a lot of the Jack Ryan supporting cast who survived the events of season 3 will return as well, including Wendell Pierce’s James Greer.

Who’s in the Jack Ryan season 4 cast?

John Krasinski as Dr Jack Ryan

Michael Peña as Domingo “Ding” Chavez

Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller

Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright

Wendell Pierce as James Greer

Jack Ryan season 4 plot speculation

The Jack Ryan series has pulled a lot of inspiration from the various Jack Ryan books without being straight adaptations. It’s pretty difficult to predict then exactly what direction the thriller series will go, but we know it’ll involve plenty of espionage, gunplay, and international travel.

We doubt we’ll ever see Ryan rise to the presidency, as he eventually does in the books. Still, we can see the showrunners adapting parts of Clear and Present Danger where Jack discovers a conspiracy within the CIA itself and must root out the corruption.

Jack Ryan season 4 trailer

Unfortunately there’s no Jack Ryan season 4 trailer as of December 2022. Don’t worry, though. You can relive the highs and lows of the Jack Ryan season 3 trailer.

Is Jack Ryan ending after season 4?

Jack Ryan will end after season 4, so we’ll probably never see Jack become president as he does in the books. Just because Jack’s hanging up his guns, though, doesn’t mean the whole Clancyverse is done. Michael Peña’s Ding Chavez is reportedly getting his own spin-off series.

Where can I watch Jack Ryan season 4?

Jack Ryan season 4 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime video along with the first three seasons. If, for some reason, you don’t have a Prime Video subscription, you can sign up here.

