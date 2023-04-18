Is the new Lamborghini movie streaming? The fascinating tale of motoring pioneer Ferruccio Lamborghini came to the big screen in 2022, with Frank Grillo in the lead role. He’s fast, but less furious than usual in this movie, which is as much about boardrooms as bombast.

The new movie arrived in cinemas last year and uses the hallmarks of the best drama movies in order to trace the history of the man behind Lamborghini. He started building tractors, then moved to military vehicles during World War Two. After that, of course, he turned his focus to ostentatious yellow supercars with massive engines and strangely-shaped doors. The rest is motoring history.

We’ve had a look through the exhaust smoke to find out where you can find the new Lamborghini movie streaming, and how you can get hold of the movie online and via physical media. It’s got enough petrolhead joy to keep you going until the Fast and Furious 10 release date and the Gran Turismo movie release date.

Where can I watch the new Lamborghini movie?

The new Lamborghini movie is available to stream via Tubi (USA) and Sky/NOW (UK), and can be bought or rented via numerous digital platforms.

If you don’t use either of the streaming services we just mentioned, the movie is available to buy on the likes of Amazon, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play, and many others.

Is the new Lamborghini movie streaming?

Tubi is a free platform for those in the USA who don’t mind watching movies with adverts. British viewers, meanwhile, will have to be Sky customers or have a subscription to NOW in order to stream the film. NOW Cinema Membership costs £9.99 per month.

Is the new Lamborghini movie on Netflix?

No, the new Lamborghini movie is not available to stream on Netflix. We’ll keep an eye on the catalogue and let you know if the movie does become available to Netflix subscribers in the USA or UK.

Is the new Lamborghini movie on Disney Plus?

No, the new Lamborghini movie is not available to stream on Disney Plus. The movie was not made by Disney, 20th Century Studios, or any of its subsidiaries. With that in mind, it’s unlikely that it will become available on Disney Plus.

Is the new Lamborghini movie on Prime Video?

No, the new Lamborghini movie is not available to stream on Prime Video. However, it is available to rent or buy via Amazon.

American audiences can rent a 4K digital copy of the new Lamborghini movie for $5.99 and buy it in 4K for $14.99. In the UK, the movie is available to buy in HD for £1.99.

Is the new Lamborghini movie on Blu-ray?

Yes, the new Lamborghini movie is available on Blu-ray. USA subscribers can buy the film on DVD and Blu-ray. There is no UK release just yet, so British audiences will have to import a copy of the Lamborghini movie from the USA or Europe.

