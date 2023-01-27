How to watch Infinity Pool – can I stream the new Mia Goth movie?

Wondering how to watch Infinity Pool? You might find yourself drowning in confusion, but there’s no need to feel in over your head about it: we’re here to help.

After a phenomenal year with 2022 movies like X and Pearl, Mia Goth is once again carrying the horror movie industry on her back as she stars alongside Bill Skarsgard in Infinity Pool.

According to the new movie‘s synopsis, Infinity Pool follows a vacationing couple who “venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism and untold horror.” The Brandon Cronenberg flick has already made waves at Sundance, so if you want to stay in the know, here’s how to watch Infinity Pool.

How to watch Infinity Pool

As it stands, Infinity Pool is currently only available to watch at US cinemas.

As of January 27, Infinity Pool has a limited theatrical release in US, meaning that if you want to watch the movie in the States, you’ll have to check which cinemas are screening it on the Infinity Pool website.

Meanwhile, UK residents will have to wait until March 24, 2023 to see the 2023 movie on the big screen.

Can I stream Infinity Pool?

Sadly, no. You can’t stream Infinity Pool right now.



It is unclear what streaming service Infinity Pool will be available on, as NEON, the production company behind the film, isn’t tied to any specific streamer.

However, assuming the thriller movie gets a digital release, it should be available to purchase or rent via Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV Plus in the coming months.

