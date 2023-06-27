Harrison Ford thanks Tom Selleck for the Indiana Jones movies

Before Harrison Ford got the role, Tom Selleck was very close to being Indiana Jones. Unfortunately, Selleck had other engagements, and gave the Indiana Jones movies to Ford, who’s still grateful to this very day for the opportunity.

“Tom Selleck had the job, but he also incurred an obligation to do a television series and he was unable to get out of that contract,” Ford said at a conference arranged by Deadline. “I became the second choice, and I’m very grateful for Tom. Thank you, Tom, man. If you’re listening, thank you again.”

The TV series Selleck was committed to was Magnum PI, a show proved incredibly popular during the ’80s. Obviously, anybody would love the kind of success Indy brought Ford, but thankfully Selleck’s career wasn’t hindered without the adventure movies.

We’re all getting nostalgic about Ford’s run on Indiana Jones, a performance that’s given us some of the best family movies ever. The Indiana Jones 5 release date will be his swansong, some 42 years after Raiders of the Lost Ark debuted.

James Mangold directs Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, taking over from Steven Spielberg on the franchise. Mangold co-wrote the screenplay with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp. Joining Ford in the Indiana Jones cast this time around are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, and Boyd Holbrook.

