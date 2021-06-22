John Krasinski says A Quiet Place 3 will be “something we haven’t done before”

A Quiet Place Part Two is scaring up a storm at the box office, so fans have inevitably started asking about plans for a third film. In an interview with Empire, writer/director John Krasinski teased the idea that A Quiet Place Part Three will be different from parts one and two. “I’m really excited about the third instalment because it’s going to do something that we haven’t done before,” he explained.

Krasinski went on to explain that while he pitched the third film’s story to Jeff Nichols, Nichols has gone away and “developed the world on his own with that jumping-off point”, before adding that he’s just seen a first draft of the script and that he “absolutely loved it”, and that he can’t wait to see him shoot it.

Nichols’ film is widely expected to be a spin-off to the main series, which will tell a different story set within the world of A Quiet Place. Whether a potential Part Three will follow the Abbott family, the family desperately trying to stay alive in a world full of aliens that hunt via sound who were, at the centre of the first two films, is up in the air.

Krasinski was rather cagey when pressed on it, saying: “Is it going to continue the Abbotts? Who knows!” Emily Blunt did tell Collider that John does have a few ideas for a potential third film following the Abbott family, saying: “He has a whole arc of ideas that could work. I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas.”

Krasinski himself also admitted that he couldn’t help but sprinkle a few easter eggs into Part Two that he could come back to if he ever decided to make a third film in the Abbott Family trilogy.

Jeff Nichols was Krasinki’s only choice to replace him as director on the spin-off movie. In the same interview with Empire, he said that Nichols was the only person he had in mind when asked who he’d hand the film over to. “I think he’s one of the best filmmakers. Mud is one of my favourite movies, and so real and intimate,” he said. “It’s exactly the sort of paints we’re painting with in A Quiet Place – very organic characters you fall in love with.”

