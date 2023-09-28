Hollywood legend says he “won’t be acting much longer”

This Hollywood legend predicts he won't be acting for much longer, and while we'd hate to disagree with the Lord of the Rings star, we really hope he's wrong.

Ian McKellen has predicted he might not be acting for much longer, so I guess we can all just pack up and go home because if he quits, there’s no point in even writing about the film and TV industry anymore.

Currently, Ian McKellen is starring in Frank and Percy, a play currently performing in The Other Palace in London, but outside of the theatre, he’s one of the best movie actors of all time. Of all his movie roles over the years, McKellen is best known for playing one of the best Lord of the Rings characters, Gandalf.

At 83 years old, McKellen is showing no signs of slowing down, but in an interview with the Associated Press, the former Lord of the Rings cast member admitted that he doesn’t see himself acting for much longer. “I’m very grateful that I have the chance to still do it,” he said. “I’m not a fool, I don’t think I’ll be acting for much longer. So, I’m not looking to be in a musical any longer or do a world tour any longer. I quite living at home, in my own bed, within striking distance of a theatre.”

But even if McKellen stops acting soon, rest assured that he won’t go down without a fight. He said in a recent interview with Variety that he has no plans to retire.

“Retire to do what?” he asked. “I’ve never been out of work, but I’m aware that any minute now something could happen to me which could prevent me from ever working again. But while the knees hold up and the memory remains intact, why shouldn’t I carry on? I really feel I’m quite good at this acting thing now.”

Given he starred in one of the best fantasy movie franchises of all time, we’re inclined to agree. Ian McKellen really is quite good at this whole acting shabang.

You can catch him as Gandalf by watching all the Lord of the Rings movies in order, or, if you want to explore Middle-earth in more depth, here’s what we know about the Rings of Power season 2 release date, the Lord of the Rings War of the Rohirrim release date, and the new Lord of the Rings movie coming soon.

Will Ian McKellen reprise his role as Gandalf in the new movie? Probably not, but at least let us dream a little. For more fantasy and adventure, here’s what we know about House of the Dragon season 2.

