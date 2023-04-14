Is Seven Kings Must Die streaming? How to watch The Last Kingdom movie

Is The Last Kingdom movie streaming? If you’re a fan of Vikings and Anglo-Saxons and general historical fun, you’re in luck: the TV series The Last Kingdom has a movie which will conclude the saga.

The new movie, which is called Seven Kings Must Die, will see the return of Uhtred after The Last Kingdom season 5. Concluding his story, which is adapted from Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories novels, Seven Kings Must Die is the final chapter in the tale and is a must-watch for any fans of the action-packed drama series. So, with the Seven Kings Must Die release date now upon us, here’s how to watch The Last Kingdom movie.

How to watch The Last Kingdom movie

The Last Kingdom movie is available to watch on Netflix. It debuted on the streaming service on April 14. This means audience have the chance to see the much-anticipated conclusion to the story of The Last Kingdom right now.

So: what are you waiting for?

Is The Last Kingdom movie streaming?

When is The Last Kingdom movie coming out on Netflix?

That's it on how to watch Seven Kings Must Die.