Star Trek Picard – who is the Red Lady?

Who is the Red Lady in Star Trek Picard season 3? This article contains spoilers for Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 1. Star Trek Picard has returned, and it’s filled with references to the past as well as new mysteries for the future for Picard and the rest of the TNG cast to resolve.

Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 1 introduced us to the first of these with Raffi’s hunt for the Red Lady. While Picard and Riker went on a mission to commandeer the USS Titan from Captain Shaw, Raffi was on M’Talas Prime searching for information on an impending attack on Starfleet.

This leads her to the name: Red Lady. However, through the episode, she struggled to establish exactly who, what, or where the Red Lady was and what it all meant. Here’s everything you need to know about Star Trek Picard season 3’s Red Lady.

Who is the Red Lady in Star Trek Picard season 3?

The Red Lady in Star Trek Picard season 3 refers to a statue outside of Starfleet academy. This statue is of none other than Star Trek captain Rachel Garrett, who captained the Enterprise-C as seen in the TNG episode Yesterday’s Enterprise.

Once Raffi discovers this, it signals to her that the statue marks the target of some imminent attack. The Red Lady statue is situated outside of the Starfleet recruitment centre and is being commemorated for Frontier Day, making it the perfect place for some big explosive fireworks.

And, she’s right. The Starfleet recruitment centre and the Red Lady get absolutely wrecked by some huge portal-creating weapon. Ouch. That leaves Raffi on the hunt for more danger, which she’ll undoubtedly find in future episodes of Star Trek Picard season 3.

