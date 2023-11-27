Where are you Grinch? Why can’t I find you? This is what we’ve been singing ever since Ron Howard’s festive flick exploded onto big screens in 2000. Sure, we’ve had a CGI Grinch arrive since then, but die-hard Who fans are loyal to the live-action. So, is The Grinch 2 happening?

The Grinch is truly one of the most festive Christmas movies around, thanks to its fantastical world of Whoville and emphasis on festive spirit. A sequel to the holiday comedy movie isn’t something we knew we wanted, but now it’s at the top of our letter to Santa. Here’s what we know about the potential new movie.

Is The Grinch 2 happening?

Sadly, it doesn’t look like The Grinch 2 is happening, and any rumors of a sequel might have been just that — rumors.

Rumblings of a sequel began back in January 2023, with Giant Freakin Robot reporting that a follow-up movie was in development, and that Jim Carrey would be returning to play the mischievous green Grinch.

But since no official confirmation from Ron Howard, the cast, or the studio has followed, it looks like this news might have been exaggerated.

Sorry, Seuss fans. Looks like we’ll have to wait until we get solid word of a sequel to the family movie before we can dust off our tinsel and break out the roast beast. (Even if we did get one, the Grinch would probably steal it anyway.)

Would Jim Carrey ever be in The Grinch 2?

Rumors of Jim Carrey’s return as The Grinch have been shut down, and he probably wouldn’t come back to the role if a sequel was ever made.

Carrey’s agent has denied any possibility that the comedy legend would be returning to the Grinch cast, saying in November 2023 [via People Magazine]: “There is no truth to Jim reprising his role as the Grinch in a sequel to The Grinch.”

Mind you, this isn’t surprising. Carrey’s been vocal in the past about just how horrific the make-up process was during the original movie and likened the whole ordeal to being tortured.

“It was like being buried alive each day,” Carrey said while appearing on the Graham Norton show. “On the first day, I went back to my trailer, put my leg through the wall, and told [director] Ron Howard I couldn’t do the movie.”

What could The Grinch 2 be about?

If they ever made The Grinch 2, it would probably follow on directly from the events of the first movie.

There were no further Grinch books from Dr. Seuss himself, but there was a sequel ‘How the Grinch Lost Christmas!’ published in 2023 by Random House, so there’s some room, adaptation-wise. The follow-up takes place a year after the first book, and follows the Grinch as he tries to make the biggest and best Christmas tree Whoville has ever seen.

That said, since the sequel wasn’t written by Seuss, the studio may wish to go in a different direction and develop a script from scratch and come up with a completely original storyline.

So, we think the most likely choice would be the most logical. It could involve seeing how the Grinch’s newfound love of Christmas developed over the years and how he reintegrated himself back into Whoville.

The good thing about Christmas movies (aside from how jolly they are) is that they don’t often need villains. In fact, a lot of Christmas flicks don’t have any antagonists at all and usually take a more adventure movie approach. This makes things a little easier, especially when you consider how the Grinch himself was the villain the first time around.

This would probably be the best way forward for a Grinch sequel. Maybe the Grinch has an encounter with the real-life Santa after stealing his identity in the past. Maybe, as a plot twist, the Grinch has to teach the Whos the meaning of Christmas? There’s a lot of potential for some Yuletide misadventure!

Where can I watch The Grinch?

If you’re looking to rewatch the original movie, you can find it on Peacock.

It’s currently part of the Peacock and Fubo streaming services, or you can head over to Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy the Dr. Seuss adaptation. Nice and easy.

If you were looking for the classic ’60s animated movie, you can find that on Peacock, too. Alternatively, the 2018 Illumination movie is also (you guessed it) on Peacock, or Fubo. That’s a lot of Grinch!

That’s all there is to know about The Grinch 2 right now! While we wait for more news, why not check out our lists of the best Disney Plus Christmas movies and best Netflix Christmas movies? You can also keep tabs on the other family movies soon to come, like Kung Fu Panda 4 and Shrek 5.

Finally, get some festive reading lined up with our features on why Will Ferrell is the ultimate Christmas movie star and the complicated story behind The Nightmare Before Christmas.