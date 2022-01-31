Hocus Pocus 2 producer teases Halloween 2022 release

Double, double, toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble; Something wicked this way comes! The new year may have only just begun, but Disney’s already planning a suitably spooky Halloween release, Hocus Pocus 2. According to Hocus Pocus 2 producer Adam Shankman the long-gestating sequel will hit Disney Plus around Halloween this year.

Shankman shared the news on Instagram in a post celebrating the Disney movie wrapping production. “SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that’s a WRAP!” he wrote. “Congratulations to the amazing team Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Lynn Harris Leshem and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew! Coming to you Halloween 2022 on Disney Plus.”

It’s been a long road to the silver screen for the Hocus Pocus sequel. The rumour was that Disney began plotting the film back in 2014 with Tina Fey on board as producer. Those whispers never came to anything, but the idea of bringing back the Sanderson Sisters appealed to Midler who told ScreenRant she (as well as Parker and Najimy) would like to return for a potential sequel.

In 2019 Disney officially announced Hocus Pocus 2 was in development as an exclusive movie for their streaming service Disney Plus. Parker, Midler, and Najimy were all confirmed to return along with Doug Jones, who played the zombie Billy Butcherson in the original kid’s movie.

Hocus Pocus will pick up nearly three decades after the events of the first film. When the Black Candle is once again lit by three high school teens, The Sanderson Sisters – Winifred (Midler), Sarah (Parker), and Mary (Najimy) – return to take revenge on the town of Salem and steal the life force of the town’s kids.

The Sanderson Sisters will hit streaming later this year.