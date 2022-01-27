Bette Midler wraps on Hocus Pocus 2

Bette Midler has tweeted “THAT’S A WRAP!!!!” on Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 1993 classic scary movie for kids. Original stars Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker have joined Midler for the follow up, and are joined by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to arrive on Disney Plus in Autumn (presumably around Halloween) of this year. The family movie is directed by Anne Fletcher (known for rom-coms 27 Dresses and The Proposal), who takes over the reins from Kenny Ortega. Filming has taken place in Rhode Island since October of last year, so it’s been a long old shoot.

Guillermo del Toro’s muse Doug Jones is also returning to his role of Billy Butcherson. As well as Waddingham, new additions include Arrested Development’s Tony Hale and Werewolves Within’s Sam Richardson. The central trio of teens who must bring down the Sanderson Sisters are; Cassie (Lilia Buckingham), Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) and Becca (Whitney Peak). Froy Gutierrez plays Sam, who is presumably a heart-throb.

Midler’s tweet, announcing the wrap of Hocus Pocus 2 filming, was accompanied by a photo of what looks like a cupcake topper depicting the Sanderson Sisters, or a Disney-like cartoon version of them anyway. It can be viewed below;

It sounds as though the sequel will contain flashback scenes because child actresses have been cast as young versions of the Sanderson Sisters and the filming locations have included historic buildings and 1600s-era sets being built.

